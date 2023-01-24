Riding in the Forest on the Cam Am 570 Outlander

I had an itch, so I went to the forest to scratch it. It was cold, rainy, and fun. I love riding on cold wet days AFTER the rain lol. I also filmed my ride with the AKASO V50 Pro so be on the lookout for that video. In this video I used the GoPro Hero 8 Black. I am going try and combine some footage so you can see the difference between the two cameras. The image stabilization on the GoPro worked flawlessly as I was riding over some rough terrain. If you enjoy the video give it a thumbs up and subscribe. Thanks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.