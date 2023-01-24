Riding in the Forest on the Cam Am 570 Outlander

I had an itch, so I went to the forest to scratch it. It was cold, rainy, and fun. I love riding on cold wet days AFTER the rain lol. I also filmed my ride with the AKASO V50 Pro so be on the lookout for that video. In this video I used the GoPro Hero 8 Black. I am going try and combine some footage so you can see the difference between the two cameras. The image stabilization on the GoPro worked flawlessly as I was riding over some rough terrain. If you enjoy the video give it a thumbs up and subscribe. Thanks

