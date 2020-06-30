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Why didn't Adam and Eve die the day they ate of the fruit? Or Did they?
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28 views • June 30, 2020
Right in the beginning of the Bible there is what seems to be a contradiction. God instructs Adam that he can eat of every tree but the tree of knowledge of good and evil lest he dies that day. But you see after they ate of it they did not die. Why is that? Watch to find out the exiting revelation that can be found in just this story alone.
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