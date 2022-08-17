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Iodine - The Ultimate Mercury Detox (Scientifically Proven)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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260 views • August 17, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3uAaY4D


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Iodine - The Ultimate Mercury Detox (Scientifically Proven)


In today's video, I talk extensively about why iodine in supplementation form (Lugols Iodine) is the ultimate mercury detox.


I fully explain this video in great detail why it is so effective at removing mercury, how it removes mercury, and how much mercury it will remove from your body per day when taking 50mg a day which is based on scientific findings in a case study done by Dr. David Brownstein which I also talk about in this video, the signs, and symptoms of mercury toxicity, the main source of mercury that people get mercury from, etc.


If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

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(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


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Keywords
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