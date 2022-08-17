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Iodine - The Ultimate Mercury Detox (Scientifically Proven)
In today's video, I talk extensively about why iodine in supplementation form (Lugols Iodine) is the ultimate mercury detox.
I fully explain this video in great detail why it is so effective at removing mercury, how it removes mercury, and how much mercury it will remove from your body per day when taking 50mg a day which is based on scientific findings in a case study done by Dr. David Brownstein which I also talk about in this video, the signs, and symptoms of mercury toxicity, the main source of mercury that people get mercury from, etc.
If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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