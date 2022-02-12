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HUMANITIES GLOBAL ANTHEM...WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT! FREEDOM CONVOY 2022
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471 views • February 12, 2022
Found this Fantastic Music Video on Telegram. Not sure who put this together, so sorry cannot give credit to the contributor. It was to awesome not to share!
We're Not Going To Take It!!!
We're Not Going To Take It!!!
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