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CARRAGEENAN REPORT TROLLED BY FOOD LOBBY SOMETHING THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
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14 views • June 19, 2021
mirrored from yt
TruthStreamMedia channel
I too have experienced gut damage from carrageenan earlier this year. I have posted videos to warn others about it too. I saw this last evening and thought I would mirror it here.
Links to the other two videos here:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=carrageenan%20piratepete&;kind=video
TruthStreamMedia channel
I too have experienced gut damage from carrageenan earlier this year. I have posted videos to warn others about it too. I saw this last evening and thought I would mirror it here.
Links to the other two videos here:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=carrageenan%20piratepete&;kind=video
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