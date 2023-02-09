https://gettr.com/post/p27r9f809b9

2/8/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT is controlled by Microsoft and has blocked numerous sensitive words. Although ChatGPT is still in its early stage, it is only one step away from its maturity. AI in the future will not be subject to human manipulations. Neil Shen offered to purchase the shares of ChatGPT for $100 billion, but his offer was ignored.

2/8/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT被微软控制且屏蔽了大量敏感词；虽然ChatGPT仍处于起始阶段，但它距离成熟只有一步之遥，未来的AI将不受人的操控；沈南鹏曾开价1000亿美元买ChatGPT股权，但却被对方忽略

