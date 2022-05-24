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Dealing with the New World Order
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30 views • May 24, 2022
Globalist agendas. Tyrannical controls. Governmental over-reaches. The New World Order we are warned about in the Book of Revelations certainly seems to be ramping up. On this episode of Heroes Arise, Robert reveals a big push that the enemy is trying to sneak through right now. But even more importantly, Robert shares how we as Christians can stand against this effort and everything else the enemy has planned in the epic battle of light vs. darkness.
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