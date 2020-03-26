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Basic Safety TIPS For The FIRST TIME Firearm Owner
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36 views • March 26, 2020
Safety is number one when we talk about being responsible firearm owners. Here are some basic safety tips for that first time firearm owner. If you have a question and it is not covered here, please, contact me and I will do my best to help you with an answer.
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Quick Access Safes
https://amzn.to/3afmgPn
https://amzn.to/2JciV7X
Julie Golob's Book
https://amzn.to/2UiZl05
Yehuda Remer's Book
https://amzn.to/2wG9ZF9
Rob Pincus' Book
https://amzn.to/2wrmLax
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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