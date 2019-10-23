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Huawei is the ‘global cancer’ to Western democracy: Investor
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2 views • October 23, 2019
Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO Kyle Bass discusses U.S. companies restricting free speech for access to Chinese markets, Shaq’s defense of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, and Hong Kong protests.
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