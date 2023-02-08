Zoe Warren Interview on Freedom's Pep Rally with Jon James | 2A For Today!

Today's episode of 2A For Today is an interview that I had on Freedom’s Pep Rally with Jon James. We talked the second amendment, natural rights, the Bible, and we even had a back and forth with some Progressives in the comments section. It was a great time!
Welcome to 2A For Today!
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.