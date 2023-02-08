Zoe Warren Interview on Freedom's Pep Rally with Jon James | 2A For Today!

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Today's episode of 2A For Today is an interview that I had on Freedom’s Pep Rally with Jon James. We talked the second amendment, natural rights, the Bible, and we even had a back and forth with some Progressives in the comments section. It was a great time!
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