Russia rips U.S 'hypocrisy' over Ukraine war; 'Biden's international banditry failed' | Details (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Hindustan Times at:-

https://youtu.be/KrtMyvmQLLs

5 Feb 2023

In the midst of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Russia's Vladimir Putin administration has lashed out at the "hypocritical" United States. "The U.S. must get over its impunity syndrome," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov during an interview with RIA Novosti. The Russian Minister also said that Washington has lost its ability to "use force on the global stage without facing serious pushback." He said that, unlike in the 2000s, the U.S. could not get away with "international banditry under current conditions." Scathing statements from the Russian Minister come at a time when Moscow is up in arms against Washington's increasing weapons supply to Ukraine.





