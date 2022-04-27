© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
African Historical Facts Plus – The Mystic Philosopher
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • April 27, 2022
In this video/podcast The Mystic Philosopher shared the audio from a a very informative and enlightening video titled “AFRICA'S JAGBAJANTIS VINES HISTORICAL FACTS” which he preamble with a quick recap/brief summary of some the very important facts that he has been sharing with his listening audience over many years. You comments and feed-back are welcomed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.