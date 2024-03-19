Israel & TikTok, Biden Imposter, RFK & JFK, DeSantis & Haiti, Covid Montage

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: Why do they want to ban TikTok? RFK made covid predictions that all came true, Why didn't Trump release the JFK files? We also have a clip about the possibility of an imposter playing president plus much much more!

