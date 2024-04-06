Pets in Love





Apr 5, 2024





Someone Took Our Mom Away! 3 Puppies Tearfully Begged for Help in Vain

“ NO FOOD. NO WATER. NO HOME. how can they survive”





He was on his way when he encountered a heartbreaking scene of abandoned puppies.

They were huddled closely together as if awaiting their mother's return. I wonder How these puppies survive at such a young age and in a remote area.

He approached and called them.

They appeared so adorable.

Those are beautiful clear eyes

As he approached them, they warmly welcomed and greeted him.





Watching them run towards him, he almost felt like their owner.

It's truly distressing that such incidents are becoming more common.





However, one puppy stayed back, and as he moved closer, he noticed that his mouth looked unusual.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7krkeLyf7M