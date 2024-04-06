Pets in Love
Apr 5, 2024
Someone Took Our Mom Away! 3 Puppies Tearfully Begged for Help in Vain
“ NO FOOD. NO WATER. NO HOME. how can they survive”
He was on his way when he encountered a heartbreaking scene of abandoned puppies.
They were huddled closely together as if awaiting their mother's return. I wonder How these puppies survive at such a young age and in a remote area.
He approached and called them.
They appeared so adorable.
Those are beautiful clear eyes
As he approached them, they warmly welcomed and greeted him.
Watching them run towards him, he almost felt like their owner.
It's truly distressing that such incidents are becoming more common.
However, one puppy stayed back, and as he moved closer, he noticed that his mouth looked unusual.
Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:
/ @petsinlove
Hello dear friend,
Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.
Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn
Our Channel's Goals and Mission:
- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.
- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.
- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers
Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!
If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!
Thanks alot!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7krkeLyf7M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.