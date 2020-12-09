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Lockdown impact on human rights - Consultation
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24 views • December 09, 2020
The Mirror Project, December 8, 2020
Submit your comments here: https://www.mp-22.com/consultation
Or on gov site https://committees.parliament.uk/work...
A consultation by the joint committee on human rights on the impact of long lockdown on human rights.
Make your voice heard and submit your comments or evidence here
https://www.mp-22.com/consultation.
This is an important part of the paper trail being developed with regard to future campaigns and potential legal actions
Check out the Alliance for Natural Health International: https://www.anhinternational.org/
TMP
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
https://www.mp-22.com/
Submit your comments here: https://www.mp-22.com/consultation
Or on gov site https://committees.parliament.uk/work...
A consultation by the joint committee on human rights on the impact of long lockdown on human rights.
Make your voice heard and submit your comments or evidence here
https://www.mp-22.com/consultation.
This is an important part of the paper trail being developed with regard to future campaigns and potential legal actions
Check out the Alliance for Natural Health International: https://www.anhinternational.org/
TMP
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
https://www.mp-22.com/
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