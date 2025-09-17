Episode 92-Jake and PJ-Permacultured Humans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is one you can't miss! Medicine Girl joins Jake & PJ of Reframing the Narrative for a powerful deep-dive into hidden truths, false solutions, and reclaiming real freedom. Together, we tackle the shocking dangers of vitamin supplements, how influencers divide us, and why the sovereign citizen movement is a dangerous trap. We expose environmental agendas, discuss chemotherapy’s fallout, and explore what it means to heal from the root and rebuild authentic community.
This conversation is raw, eye-opening, and packed with insights you won’t hear anywhere else. If you’ve ever questioned mainstream narratives—or the alternatives being sold as “solutions”—this is your wake-up call.
Connect with Jake & PJ
YouTube: Reframing the Narrative Podcast
Email: [email protected]
Connect with Medicine Girl
Website: PurifyWithin.com
0:00– Welcome & Setting the Stage
Medicine Girl, Jake, and PJ introduce the collaboration and discuss environmental agendas, including California’s mandatory green bins.
6:45– Reframing the Narrative
Jake & PJ share their podcast mission: discernment, truth-seeking, and breaking free from mainstream conditioning.
14:20– The Vitamin Supplement Trap
Medicine reveals shocking discoveries about the supplement industry, including vitamin D3’s hidden dangers.
26:10– Influencers, Division & Grifters
The group explores how influencers push false solutions, fuel division, and lead people down endless rabbit holes.
37:55– The Sovereign Citizen Illusion
A deep dive into the dangers, failures, and legal risks of the sovereign citizen movement.
50:40– Inner Freedom & Common Ground
Exploring consent, sovereignty, and the importance of finding shared humanity despite differences.
1:04:15– Permaculture for Humanity
How diversity, cooperation, and abundance in nature reveal a model for healthy human society.
1:18:30– Cancer, Chemotherapy & Energetic Fallout
Examining flaws in the cancer industry, the toxic effects of chemo, and Medicine’s upcoming exposé series.
1:32:00– Shirts, Statements & Division
A personal reflection on controversial political shirts, family division, and the climate agenda.
1:42:10– Building the Shadow Banned Library
Plans for preserving uncensored knowledge with print-on-demand and grassroots collaboration.
1:55:00– Closing Reflections & Next Steps
Future collaboration plans, technical coordination, and the importance of in-person connections.