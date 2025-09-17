BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode 92-Jake and PJ-Permacultured Humans
MedicineGirl
MedicineGirl
24 views • 22 hours ago

This is one you can't miss! Medicine Girl joins Jake & PJ of Reframing the Narrative for a powerful deep-dive into hidden truths, false solutions, and reclaiming real freedom. Together, we tackle the shocking dangers of vitamin supplements, how influencers divide us, and why the sovereign citizen movement is a dangerous trap. We expose environmental agendas, discuss chemotherapy’s fallout, and explore what it means to heal from the root and rebuild authentic community.

This conversation is raw, eye-opening, and packed with insights you won’t hear anywhere else. If you’ve ever questioned mainstream narratives—or the alternatives being sold as “solutions”—this is your wake-up call.

Connect with Jake & PJ

Connect with Medicine Girl

permaculturemedicine girlreframing the narrative
0:00– Welcome & Setting the Stage

Medicine Girl, Jake, and PJ introduce the collaboration and discuss environmental agendas, including California’s mandatory green bins.

6:45– Reframing the Narrative

Jake & PJ share their podcast mission: discernment, truth-seeking, and breaking free from mainstream conditioning.

14:20– The Vitamin Supplement Trap

Medicine reveals shocking discoveries about the supplement industry, including vitamin D3’s hidden dangers.

26:10– Influencers, Division & Grifters

The group explores how influencers push false solutions, fuel division, and lead people down endless rabbit holes.

37:55– The Sovereign Citizen Illusion

A deep dive into the dangers, failures, and legal risks of the sovereign citizen movement.

50:40– Inner Freedom & Common Ground

Exploring consent, sovereignty, and the importance of finding shared humanity despite differences.

1:04:15– Permaculture for Humanity

How diversity, cooperation, and abundance in nature reveal a model for healthy human society.

1:18:30– Cancer, Chemotherapy & Energetic Fallout

Examining flaws in the cancer industry, the toxic effects of chemo, and Medicine’s upcoming exposé series.

1:32:00– Shirts, Statements & Division

A personal reflection on controversial political shirts, family division, and the climate agenda.

1:42:10– Building the Shadow Banned Library

Plans for preserving uncensored knowledge with print-on-demand and grassroots collaboration.

1:55:00– Closing Reflections & Next Steps

Future collaboration plans, technical coordination, and the importance of in-person connections.

