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GOLD? Does the COVID economic collapse suggest moving investments with Adrian Day - Global Investor
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24 views • July 30, 2020
The 2008 Great Recession had many investors adding gold and other resource-based stocks to defend their investments from bankruptcy. Even more, families want to diversify now due to a COVID-led catastrophe that doesn’t seem to be going away. Adrian Day Asset Management has led the market for these defensive plays for decades.
He explains the nature of these investments and what in the market to examine to determine when making such a move makes sense.
He explains the nature of these investments and what in the market to examine to determine when making such a move makes sense.
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