Not news! We have known since 2009!

In reference to the segment on The HighWire with Tucker Carlson and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, let’s clear one thing up, since the truth matters:

The discovery of XMRV (a retrovirus linked to chronic illness) was definitively published in 2009 (https://tinyurl.com/2009JournalOfSciencePaper) — not now, not recently. The facts have been public for over 15 years.

What’s frustrating is seeing interviews in 2025 treating it like breaking news. This isn’t new.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: The question is, can we prove, is this what I call long COVID virus persisting? And the group at University of California San Francisco has now definitively proven that and published that in papers like Nature. Can we also prove that once you have that persistence of that virus, does that COVID virus suppress the natural killer cell? Does a natural killer cell actually not only go to sleep, becomes what you call anergic That's now been published, the natural killer cell has gone to sleep.

Tucker Carlson: By your definition, we just solved the mystery, right there.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: I think so.

Tucker Carlson: Literally, billions of people had the COVID virus. Over a billion got the spike protein vaccine. So that's like we're talking like a huge percentage of the Earth's population.

