Fantastic Galactic Wisdom Conference April 26 & 27, 2025! Was Measles planned in Texas?
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 views • 1 month ago

Galactic Wisdom Conference April 26 & 27, 2025 - Was the measles planned in Texas? Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I will be discussing my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference by Zoom on April 26 & 27, 2025 with some of the world's most famous scientists, psychics, film directors, and spiritual people! We will have Professor Gerry Pollack of the U. of Washington talking about the 4th phase of water, Emmanuel Itier talking about his amazing spiritual films, myself (Ted Mahr) talking about direct ET contact with the Pleadians, and our beautiful bright future! Cost for 20 hours of presentations is only $40 -- please register at: www.galacticwisdomconference.com I hope you can all come! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com [email protected]

Keywords
ufoascensionspiritualitymeaslesgalactic wisdom conference
