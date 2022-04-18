© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep Denial: Public Ignores Talk of Nuclear War Over Ukraine
Follow
2
Share
Report
412 views • April 18, 2022
Today on TruNews, talk of nuclear war is increasingly mentioned in news headlines, but the public isn’t paying attention to the dire warnings. What does it take to get people’s attention these days? I’m not sure the arrival of space aliens would bother most people.
Many people simply don’t care about what is happening in the world, and others who do care are so exasperated by an overwhelming feeling of powerlessness that they have gone into a deep state of denial to cope with the extreme insanity of the people running the world. This is a reminder that Jesus Christ is our only hope.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/1/22
Many people simply don’t care about what is happening in the world, and others who do care are so exasperated by an overwhelming feeling of powerlessness that they have gone into a deep state of denial to cope with the extreme insanity of the people running the world. This is a reminder that Jesus Christ is our only hope.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/1/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.