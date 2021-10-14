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Tom Glass for Texas Constitutional Enforcement in Support of HB 155 to Texas House State Affairs
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11 views • October 14, 2021
Testimony by Tom G Glass on HB 155 by State Rep Tom Oliversion to the Texas House State Affairs Committee on behalf of Texas Constitutional Enforcement - October 13, 2021.
The big topics were:
1) the unalienable right of Texans to decline vaccination.
2) How to stop the feds from implementing the dictatorial, unconstitutional mandates to Texas employers to force their employees to take the jab.
The big topics were:
1) the unalienable right of Texans to decline vaccination.
2) How to stop the feds from implementing the dictatorial, unconstitutional mandates to Texas employers to force their employees to take the jab.
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