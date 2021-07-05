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TAKING DOWN THE CCP 打倒中国共产党
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10 views • July 05, 2021
NOW it's a problem? It looks like we overslept. While we were sleeping the communist party (NATZISM) FOUND EVERY GREEDY, PERVERT in our government and bribed them or blackmailed them. President Trump, a military under his command, and WE THE PEOPLE must UNITE T to pull this out. STOP GETTING THE VACCINES, in 2-5 years there will be 2B less of us to fight. (Worldwide) That, sadly for many is how they are dwindling us down. MSM propaganda has lied about the death toll from the beginning. Stay ready for ANYTHING.
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