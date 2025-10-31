THE WRAP: A VIRAL AWAKENING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del celebrates the global success of “An Inconvenient Study,” now viewed by millions worldwide — a testament to the rising demand for open debate in public health. As the long-standing “safe and effective” dogma begins to unravel, Del reflects on the global awakening that can no longer be contained. From governments to grassroots movements, the call for open inquiry and debate is reshaping the conversation on vaccine safety and public health.