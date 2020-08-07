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Hannity: You won't recognize America if Biden wins
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21 views • August 07, 2020
Top rated news host and best-selling author Sean Hannity comments exclusively on Joe Biden's campaign for president, his own thoughts on liberal-socialist lawmakers, on what the nation may look like if Democrats win highly-watched races on election day, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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