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#Sodomites caught on video grooming child for life of molestation
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627 views • February 29, 2020
An unsettling TikTok video, showing a drag queen dancing provocatively for a young child while adults cheer and laugh, has sparked outrage online, with many wondering how exactly the odd situation materialized.
The video shows the dancer, who is wearing a tight top with hot pants and high-heels, on the floor crawling toward the girl, who appears to be about five or six years old. She then walks away and returns to the girl, shaking her hips before bending down, embracing the child and kissing her cheek.
The 28-second long clip went viral on Friday, although it’s unclear when or where it was recorded. A caption on the video explains that the “sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view” of the drag queen.
#transgenders are #MentallyIll
#LGBT is #evil
The video shows the dancer, who is wearing a tight top with hot pants and high-heels, on the floor crawling toward the girl, who appears to be about five or six years old. She then walks away and returns to the girl, shaking her hips before bending down, embracing the child and kissing her cheek.
The 28-second long clip went viral on Friday, although it’s unclear when or where it was recorded. A caption on the video explains that the “sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view” of the drag queen.
#transgenders are #MentallyIll
#LGBT is #evil
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