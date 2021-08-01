© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If shit hit the fan, could you and your family survive for a month without leaving your home? Now is the time to start if you haven't already. Everyone is saying it. Tonight I cover some MUST HAVES for this kind of situation. Join me! Share what you have. Share your tips and tricks.
Together we're Patriot Strong
Listen: https://anchor.fm/patriotstrong/episodes/Be-Prepared--Sh-t-could-hit-the-fan-e15b0v6