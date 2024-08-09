The Real Reasons behind the Economic Turmoil and Wars w/ Harley Schlanger

Sarah Westall

Leela: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the crashing markets and the escalating wars worldwide. What is the real motive behind the wars and why is war always accompanying worldwide monetary changes. We discuss the warring factions and how this all plays into what we are seeing today. You can follow Harley and his daily updates at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport





Follow on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/sarah_westall

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com