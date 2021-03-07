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05.036.2021 ANALTEST for SARS-CoV-2 Influenza #Kina
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22 views • March 07, 2021
SARS-CoV-2 is an influenza virus, 20 Danish doctors from Rigshospitalet Copenhagen Denmark have determined on 18 Nov 2020
SARS-CoV-2 er en influenza virus har 20 danske læger fra Rigshospitalet fastslået d 18 nov 2020
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Source:
China Makes Anal Swabs Mandatory For Nearly All Foreign Arrivals.
China has made COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for nearly all international arrivals despite complaints that the procedure is humiliating.
https://summit.news/2021/03/05/china-makes-anal-swabs-mandatory-for-nearly-all-foreign-arrivals/
Dr. David Samadi, MD @drdavidsamadi
Here is a demonstration of the new COVID-19 testing methods in Chinese airports.
Have you printed your boarding pass yet?
https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1355174116542849027?s=20
https://twitter.com/i/status/1355174116542849027
SARS-CoV-2 er en influenza virus har 20 danske læger fra Rigshospitalet fastslået d 18 nov 2020
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
Source:
China Makes Anal Swabs Mandatory For Nearly All Foreign Arrivals.
China has made COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for nearly all international arrivals despite complaints that the procedure is humiliating.
https://summit.news/2021/03/05/china-makes-anal-swabs-mandatory-for-nearly-all-foreign-arrivals/
Dr. David Samadi, MD @drdavidsamadi
Here is a demonstration of the new COVID-19 testing methods in Chinese airports.
Have you printed your boarding pass yet?
https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1355174116542849027?s=20
https://twitter.com/i/status/1355174116542849027
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