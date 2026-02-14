12 Ways to Help Others Save Energy AND Improve Their Health to Earn PASSIVE Income WHILE U SLEEP 4 U

Video going over 12 energy-savers that have the added benefit of improving your health by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com & author of upcoming MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing" (get a sneak-peak by visiting any of:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

1. Stay SUPER-WARM using LESS THAN 50 watts (at 95F) while safely relieving physical pain w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical device by

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor at

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

View clinical studies at:

https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat

Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer in print about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for an $80 registration fee after filling-out

https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

For faster & better service, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707

To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Pros, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred U

2. Also save on heating costs by wearing the universe's warmest outerwear made w/ NASA-inspired technology by

https://tinyurl.com/ShopOROS

this is my shortened $50 off

https://orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz

referral link

3. Save up to 12% kWh while protecting from electromagnetic fields & "dirty electricity" w/ UL-listed power factor correction, surge suppression, & total harmonic distortion-reducing devices that's helped over 100,000 people & businesses worldwide by

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

OR

http://saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

To become a SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

or

https://saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm

More details at

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

4. Eliminate "vampire/phantom" plug loads while having better sleep w/ an electrical panel circuit breaker cut-off switch by

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/?aff=205

@

https://tinyurl.com/ElectricalPanelKillSwitch

Get a discount by applying code:

EMFforDummies

OR

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

5. Save on A/C while sleeping better w/ cooling mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/Sleep-Me

OR

https://Sleep.me/onehouseoffthegrid

Save up to 20% by applying any of the below codes @ Sleep.me

ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

6. For a non-electric cooling mattress made w/ thousands of gel beads, visit

https://GeliSleep.com/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://GeliSleep.com/HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

7. Save on lighting costs while suppressing your melatonin sleep hormone by less than 3% w/ beeswax candles by

https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

Get a discount by applying code

ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID

at

https://BeeliteCandles.com

To view more benefits, visit:

https://Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies

8. If you're worried about starting a fire w/ candles, you can also save on lighting costs while getting healthy, invisible near-infrared light w/ near-infrared enhanced LED bulbs & 2 48-volt direct-current items by

https://NIRAlighting.com

Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

9. Eliminate the use of daytime artificial lights w/ fiber-optic solar daylighting by

https://ParansLight.com

For a white paper & more details, visit

https://Linktr.ee/FiberOpticDaylighting

10. Save on laundry energy costs while forcing yourself to get more sun w/ wash tubs & clothes wringers by

https://tinyurl.com/SteelClothesWashTubs

https://tinyurl.com/TheWidestClothesWringer

, respectively

11. Save on electric clothes tumbler dryer energy costs while forcing yourself to get outside w/ clotheslines & clothes racks by

https://tinyurl.com/ShopClotheslines

12. Save on cooking energy costs w/ 100% sun-powered evacuated tube-style solar cookers that can reach temperatures of 550F by

https://tinyurl.com/GetGoSunStoves

To be able to afford the above by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow