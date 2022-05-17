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The Curious Case of Egypt's Eye Closing Sphinx and the Curse of the Pharaohs Nuclear War Prophecy
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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76 views • May 17, 2022
Over the weekend a strange thing was noticed and recorded in Egypt with the Great Sphinx. Several tourists and locals photographed and videotaped the eyes of the 'desert cat' were no longer open, but closed. It reminded locals and conspiracy buffs of the great curse of the pharaoh which suggests when the 'eyes close' for good on te Sphinx this is a grave meaning that the war to end mankind is about to begin and it generally means nuclear war. Over to you Russia and NATO.

Video credit:

Nuclear War Simulation - NATO vs RUSSIA
EcuaVoz YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxJHecyYBno

SKIP THE TROLLAGE AND PSY OPS: THE SPHINX ABSOLUTELY DID CLOSE IT'S EYES TODAY
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu9.html

Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/

https://kora.fal3arda.com/1399225/curse-of-the-pharaohs-or-what-the-fact-that-the-sphinx-appears-closed-eyes-for-the-first-time/

Uncovering Secrets of the Sphinx
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/uncovering-secrets-of-the-sphinx-5053442/

Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/

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Keywords
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