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The Curious Case of Egypt's Eye Closing Sphinx and the Curse of the Pharaohs Nuclear War Prophecy
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76 views • May 17, 2022
Over the weekend a strange thing was noticed and recorded in Egypt with the Great Sphinx. Several tourists and locals photographed and videotaped the eyes of the 'desert cat' were no longer open, but closed. It reminded locals and conspiracy buffs of the great curse of the pharaoh which suggests when the 'eyes close' for good on te Sphinx this is a grave meaning that the war to end mankind is about to begin and it generally means nuclear war. Over to you Russia and NATO.
Video credit:
Nuclear War Simulation - NATO vs RUSSIA
EcuaVoz YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxJHecyYBno
SKIP THE TROLLAGE AND PSY OPS: THE SPHINX ABSOLUTELY DID CLOSE IT'S EYES TODAY
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu9.html
Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/
https://kora.fal3arda.com/1399225/curse-of-the-pharaohs-or-what-the-fact-that-the-sphinx-appears-closed-eyes-for-the-first-time/
Uncovering Secrets of the Sphinx
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/uncovering-secrets-of-the-sphinx-5053442/
Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/
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Video credit:
Nuclear War Simulation - NATO vs RUSSIA
EcuaVoz YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxJHecyYBno
SKIP THE TROLLAGE AND PSY OPS: THE SPHINX ABSOLUTELY DID CLOSE IT'S EYES TODAY
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu9.html
Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/
https://kora.fal3arda.com/1399225/curse-of-the-pharaohs-or-what-the-fact-that-the-sphinx-appears-closed-eyes-for-the-first-time/
Uncovering Secrets of the Sphinx
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/uncovering-secrets-of-the-sphinx-5053442/
Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?
https://egyptianstreets.com/2022/05/15/did-egypts-sphinx-really-close-its-eyes/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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Global Agenda on Flote
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