BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canadian Doctor Warns What The 3 Vaxx Shots Do To The Human Body!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1572 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
353 views • January 16, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

We Love Trump Reports A Canadian doctor who is seeking to remain anonymous due to threats against her life and career made a video explaining exactly what is in the first three COVID vaxx shots and what the ingredients are designed to do to your body.

Spoiler alert: it’s not good!

See Video for full details or Go to web Page for Article https://www.rncpremium.site/canadian-doctor-warns-what-the-3-vaxx-shots-do-to-the-human-body/

Source Link:
https://welovetrump.com/2022/01/14/boosters-for-life-a-canadian-doctor-explains-what-the-3-vaxx-shots-do-to-the-human-body/



Wichmann For Governor of Wisconsin: https://wichmannforgovernor.com

HELP SUPPORT US! We are kept online by Amazing Folks like you! Click here. To help us out Click on the Link and Thanks!; https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=9669R9XUDNSGE

Get Sat Phone Service now: http://satphonewithjoe.com/

Z STACK: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=alex

Quick Business Loans 25K+: https://davidallencapital.com/102443305
Same Day Busines Loans! Easy Qualifications! Upto 25K: http://www.getezbizloan.com/
Make Money with DAC Zero Money to Join: http://www.earnwithdac.com/

https://shop.bravebooks.us/products/more-than-spots-and-stripes
https://SAVEINFOWARS.COM

https://covidlegalusa.com/

https://thecovidblog.com/

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://godtees-shop.square.site/

https://teespring.com/fr/stores/flyteesbiz

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

FOLLOW US!:
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://t.me/Webmaster1776
https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776
https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/
https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/
https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://myspace.com/realnewschannel1776
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Keywords
covidcovid vaccinecanadian doctor warns what the 3 vaxx shots do to the human body
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Coco Somers
NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

Willow Tohi
The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

Iva Greene
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy