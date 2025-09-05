Lipstick on a Pig: Health Freedoms Ignored

While leaders promise change, the medical monopoly continues to thrive on human suffering. From ignored breakthroughs in healing to government raids on innovators, the truth is hard to swallow. Are we really reclaiming health freedom—or just dressing up the same broken system?





This interview pulls back the curtain on what’s really happening. Don’t miss it.





Watch the full conversation now!





#HealthFreedom #MedicalTruth #ExposeTheSystem





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport