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Dr Michael Heiser - Reversing Hermon, Enoch's Story of the Sin of the Watchers
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218 views • July 15, 2020
Dr Heiser delivers a lecture on his book Reversing Hermon: Enoch, the Watchers, and the Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ. Delivering to the curious reader of the scriptures some answers which in many instances are rarely given during your local church lockdown social distancing internet video service.
Find out more about Dr Heiser and his exemplary theological research at www.drmsh.com.
Find out more about Dr Heiser and his exemplary theological research at www.drmsh.com.
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