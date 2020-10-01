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Palantir Police State Wizardry Goes Public - #NewWorldNextWeek
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60 views • October 01, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: MI6 “Man of Mystery” Is “Smoking Gun,” As UK Complicity In Iran Coup Revealed
https://bit.ly/3cXfkc1
Video: ‘Coup 53’ - Official Teaser
https://bit.ly/33ilMag
#NewWorldNextWeek: CIA Documents Acknowledge Role In Iran’s ’53 Operation Ajax Coup
https://bit.ly/3imV3xo
The Secret History Of How British Intelligence Created Amnesty International
https://bit.ly/3cPmhvE
Trump Poised To Gift Israel $11 Billion In Bid to Secure Another “Peace” Treaty
https://bit.ly/2Sb7iT4
Story #2: Silicon Valley Surveillance Corp, Palantir, To Go Public On NYSE
https://archive.is/YYbDz
Palantir Technologies on Robinhood
https://robinhood.com/stocks/PLTR
Palantir Non-IPO: 5 Things About (Formerly) Secretive Software Company’s Direct Listing
https://on.mktw.net/3ij7zxY
Scars, Tattoos & License Plates: Documents Show How LAPD Was Trained To Use Palantir
https://bit.ly/2ERBvUi
How Big Brother Seeded The Tech Revolution
https://bit.ly/348Mlhc
The Secrets of Silicon Valley: What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Know
https://bit.ly/2ET4oiY
#NewWorldNextWeek: Billionaire Bilderberger Busted Building Bioweapons
https://bit.ly/33iylT2
Palantir, The War On terror’s Secret Weapon
https://archive.is/vaFs9
How A 'Deviant' Philosopher Built Palantir, A CIA-Funded Data-Mining Juggernaut
https://bit.ly/34aUge1
Palantir Knows Everything About You
https://archive.is/xtcIF
Palantir’s Vimeo Channel
https://vimeo.com/palantir
Story #3: JPMorgan Chase Agrees To Pay $920 Million Over Market Manipulation
https://bit.ly/34dmogn
Obama Tells ‘The View’: JPMorgan Is “One of the Best-Managed Banks”
https://abcn.ws/2SekSoJ
Obama Headlined JP Morgan Chase’s Virtual Commencement for Black Colleges
https://bit.ly/36yXb35
Metal$ Are In The Pits: Trader Blows Whistle On Gold & Silver Price Manipulation
https://bit.ly/33iyt4Y
Bill Murphy (GATA) Testimony Before CFTC
https://bit.ly/3cNM0Ep
Interview 200 – Bill Murphy
https://bit.ly/3cPJiOP
JPMorgan Is Set to Pay $1 Billion in Record Spoofing Penalty
https://archive.is/8p1vZ
J.P. Morgan Settles Lawsuit That Accused Firm of ‘Spoofing’ Precious Metals Markets Trades
https://cnb.cx/2SfjUbO
Holder Admits Megabanks Are ‘Too Big To Jail’
https://on.mktw.net/3l2jtOC
Bill Conroy on Fast and Furious
https://bit.ly/3cPJfCD
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: MI6 “Man of Mystery” Is “Smoking Gun,” As UK Complicity In Iran Coup Revealed
https://bit.ly/3cXfkc1
Video: ‘Coup 53’ - Official Teaser
https://bit.ly/33ilMag
#NewWorldNextWeek: CIA Documents Acknowledge Role In Iran’s ’53 Operation Ajax Coup
https://bit.ly/3imV3xo
The Secret History Of How British Intelligence Created Amnesty International
https://bit.ly/3cPmhvE
Trump Poised To Gift Israel $11 Billion In Bid to Secure Another “Peace” Treaty
https://bit.ly/2Sb7iT4
Story #2: Silicon Valley Surveillance Corp, Palantir, To Go Public On NYSE
https://archive.is/YYbDz
Palantir Technologies on Robinhood
https://robinhood.com/stocks/PLTR
Palantir Non-IPO: 5 Things About (Formerly) Secretive Software Company’s Direct Listing
https://on.mktw.net/3ij7zxY
Scars, Tattoos & License Plates: Documents Show How LAPD Was Trained To Use Palantir
https://bit.ly/2ERBvUi
How Big Brother Seeded The Tech Revolution
https://bit.ly/348Mlhc
The Secrets of Silicon Valley: What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Know
https://bit.ly/2ET4oiY
#NewWorldNextWeek: Billionaire Bilderberger Busted Building Bioweapons
https://bit.ly/33iylT2
Palantir, The War On terror’s Secret Weapon
https://archive.is/vaFs9
How A 'Deviant' Philosopher Built Palantir, A CIA-Funded Data-Mining Juggernaut
https://bit.ly/34aUge1
Palantir Knows Everything About You
https://archive.is/xtcIF
Palantir’s Vimeo Channel
https://vimeo.com/palantir
Story #3: JPMorgan Chase Agrees To Pay $920 Million Over Market Manipulation
https://bit.ly/34dmogn
Obama Tells ‘The View’: JPMorgan Is “One of the Best-Managed Banks”
https://abcn.ws/2SekSoJ
Obama Headlined JP Morgan Chase’s Virtual Commencement for Black Colleges
https://bit.ly/36yXb35
Metal$ Are In The Pits: Trader Blows Whistle On Gold & Silver Price Manipulation
https://bit.ly/33iyt4Y
Bill Murphy (GATA) Testimony Before CFTC
https://bit.ly/3cNM0Ep
Interview 200 – Bill Murphy
https://bit.ly/3cPJiOP
JPMorgan Is Set to Pay $1 Billion in Record Spoofing Penalty
https://archive.is/8p1vZ
J.P. Morgan Settles Lawsuit That Accused Firm of ‘Spoofing’ Precious Metals Markets Trades
https://cnb.cx/2SfjUbO
Holder Admits Megabanks Are ‘Too Big To Jail’
https://on.mktw.net/3l2jtOC
Bill Conroy on Fast and Furious
https://bit.ly/3cPJfCD
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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