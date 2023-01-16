Create New Account
Ursula von der Leyen und Bill Gates
Ursula von der Leyen: "Ich freue mich auch sehr, heute gemeinsam mit Bill Gates und der Europäischen Investitionsbank das EU-Katalysatorprogramm zu veröffentlichen (…) 1 Mrd (...) unmittelbar nach dieser Sitzung werden Bill und ich diese neue Initiative starten."


Schon wieder hat dieser kriminelle Menschenfeind seine Finger im Spiel. Unglaublich diese korrupte EU.

Keywords
bill gatesursula von der leyenkatalysatorprogramm

