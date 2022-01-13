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Reiner Füllmich & 50 lawyers: ”The vaccines are designed to kill and depopulate the planet” He says they'll be ready to roll in a few weeks. Touring America in March.
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320 views • January 13, 2022
How sure are legal experts about the conclusion that Mike Yeadon has drawn from this, that it is all about depopulation and intentionally killing people through injections? If close to 50 lawyers are of the same opinion, it is regarded as "irrefutable proof”.
At least a million dollars per person will be claimed in punitive damages if the lawsuit is successful.
At least a million dollars per person will be claimed in punitive damages if the lawsuit is successful.
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