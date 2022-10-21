Create New Account
10/20/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: Why doesn’t “Xi the Sun” (Xi Jinping) mention the Chinese Dream anymore? Because the world is already in a nightmare
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/481215

Summary：“Xi the Sun”, who can determine the fate of Taiwan and the world, will invade Taiwan within this year or in the near future, and the tragic situations of the war will go beyond the imagination of the ordinary people

