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Topic 16 - Babies are Growing Fast
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30 views • September 29, 2021
Kids are never done growing. Their perspective on the world keeps changing. One minute they want to be a fireman. One hour later, they now want to be in sports. When they become 10 years old now, they know everything, and they will dispute you on pretty much every topic you can bring. That is a kid's life. They always want to be someone.
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