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Demonstrators mass at the Melbourne shrine of remembrance where our men and women gave their lives for freedom, Freedom ain't Free
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33 views • September 19, 2020
Melbourne citizens mass at the shrine of remembrance to honor the men and women of the Australian armed forces who gave their lives that we as the people can live in freedom despite the government lock down and curfew. We the people have the power not government they work for us Freedom of speech, freedom of thoughts!!
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