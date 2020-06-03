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La révélation des pyramides
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30 views • June 03, 2020
La révélation des pyramides, est un documentaire français en HD (1h48) incontournable sur Khéops et l'origine de la construction des pyramides de Gizeh en Égypte, les corrélations, dont le rapport avec le nombre d'or, les mathématiques et l'architecture et sur les autres sites archéologiques, et aussi l'hypothèse selon laquelle Khéops aurait été construite de façon à avertir les hommes dans le futur.
Cf. http://www.inexplique-endebat.com/article-la-revelation-des-pyramides-l-enquete-qui-change-le-monde-110920511.html
Cf. http://www.inexplique-endebat.com/article-la-revelation-des-pyramides-l-enquete-qui-change-le-monde-110920511.html
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