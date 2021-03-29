Satire Smokey Daze Haze Standup Set 003 Lit Again Toking Kush Afghan (LATKA) Black Comedy Parody.



Smokey Daze Haze keeps the magician code not revealing where the illusion or reality end or meet to weave a tapestry. I wanted to honor Andy Kaufman's character Latka from Taxi so I had the Initials of this Set spell it out. Also I plan to link that to another set or joke. This should not be taken literal though it fits a character named this from Smokey in Fridays for example. I liked the Boondocks Grandpa who was also in that movie among other things Witherspoon. I think this is my best set thus or the first one I had more structure in this mixed with improve better flow setup and transitions. Jerry Seinfeld went to my HS among others so I'm not picking on him or anything just teasing about the "Eva Notice" routine liking it to Fuzzy Wuzzy. NO Socks were harmed in the filming of this even if the song came out well :).



Please understand this is just a Character doing a Standup Comedy Set so don't take anything too serious or get upset. I've seen a lot of standup growing up having favorites including Andy Kaufman, George Carlin, Steven Wright, among others I wont name :). I'll never forget how much it struck me when Andy Kaufman like takes everybody out for Milk/Cookies at end of one of his shows having all these buses waiting. I like how he would immerse himself into the characters really pushing the limits from the Pro Wrestling antics to singing "Here I Come To Save The Day"... George Carlin I don't need to explain much as he had his career pretty long heh. Steven Wright I was exposed to early on around the time he started so I like his style its hard to explain. I try not to imitate or copy anybody though still show respect for them or understand certain aspects or things they did well. In later sets I sing at the end to wait until the camera stops recording which Andy Kaufman I guess it might remind people of heh.



I grew up with like these mad lib style adventure books where would put name or certain information then have it filled in. So I liked that idea so anybody can pretend they are me or relate by not seeing what I look like for the most part. Jim Morrison of The Doors would perform with his back to the crowd so I thought that or looking over my shoulder as if backstage would be a cool way to setup ;). I kicked around the idea of putting a paper bag on my head as liked Night Shift which had the Unknown Comic Unmasked many knew from Gong Show. Then I wouldn't be able to see or talk properly as it would alter my voice losing emotion etc. Thus far its really the only character I planned out I did 4 sets.



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