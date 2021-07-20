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Surviving in a Medical Dictatorship
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114 views • July 20, 2021
We have been betrayed by our government and we now live in a medical dictatorship that has created both a virus and vaccine that have been designed as bioweapons. And, sadly, at least half of Americans have bought into this deceptive scam. Peter McCullough, MD made a presentation at the Commonwealth Club of California that cuts through the confusion about the early treatment of Covid 19 and the dangers of the Covid 19 vaccines. We highly recommend you watch this outstanding talk: it starts about 10 minutes in https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hJSembTgJM.
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