X22 Report Ep 3216a - All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place, The World Economy Is About To Change
Published 17 hours ago

X22 Report Financial News Ep 3216a - Nov. 20, 2023

All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place, The World Economy Is About To Change

The pieces are now coming together. Countries have begun to fight back against the [CB] system. The people are realizing socialism does not work. Countries are now preparing to go to the gold standard. They know the system is breaking down and they will need to go back to sound money.


