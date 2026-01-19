Psyop expert Chase Hughes breaks down how the CIA recruits influencers.



"Stage one is I show you all of your browsing history, captures from your webcams... of you doing the most compromising s*it you could ever possibly imagine."



"And I'd say, I like your podcast, I think you're doing a great job and I want to protect you... But we also want to give you $20,000 a month."



"So now you feel like you chose all of this."



"Even though you're being asked to silence people, not have certain people on the show, leave something out of your podcast, you're telling yourself... this is for the greater good."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!