BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Power blackout: Gaza’s Indonesian hospital as IDF strikes target generators
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 22 hours ago

Power blackout for one of Gaza’s last remaining hospitals as IDF strikes target generators

Footage posted by Press TV shows Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza courtyard on fire.

Adding: 

Netanyahu points fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'inviting atrocities' in Gaza (seriously?) 

🗣 The Israeli PM slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state. 

💬 “The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said.

Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.

➡️Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy