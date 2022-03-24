BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7mm-08 vs .308: Which Is Better For Long Range Shooting?
ammodotcom
ammodotcom
69 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
42 views • March 24, 2022
For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

7mm-08 vs .308 is an interesting cartridge comparison for long range shooters. If you are looking for a great cartridge for your next hunting rifle, then you need not look further than the 308 Winchester and the 7mm-08 Remington. One was forged for battle, and the other was designed with long range shooting in mind.

Is one cartridge superior to the other? When it comes to this caliber comparison, we are essentially splitting hairs between these two rifle cartridges.

However, the 7mm-08 Remington and the 308 Winchester are both potent hunting and long-range shooting cartridges and we will take a look at the history, ballistics, and defining characteristics of both.

Remington loves their wildcat cartridges and the 7mm-08 does not disappoint. Although superior to the 308 in terms of ballistics, is it really enough? Does a 7mm bullet with its added penetration really facilitate the need to ditch the tried and true 308 for a new rifle.

Many hunters swear by the 7mm-08 and will not hear a word about any other cartridge. Though this feels a bit like confirmation bias to me as the 308 has been a force to be reckoned with in the hunting community since its release.

In our Ammo Guides Podcast, Chris and Dave take a deep dive on the 7mm-08 vs 308 debate and give you their thoughts on these two excellent hunting cartridges.

#308
#7mm08
#7mm08vs308
Keywords
ammorifleguideammunitionhuntingcomparison
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy