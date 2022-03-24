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7mm-08 vs .308: Which Is Better For Long Range Shooting?
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42 views • March 24, 2022
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7mm-08 vs .308 is an interesting cartridge comparison for long range shooters. If you are looking for a great cartridge for your next hunting rifle, then you need not look further than the 308 Winchester and the 7mm-08 Remington. One was forged for battle, and the other was designed with long range shooting in mind.
Is one cartridge superior to the other? When it comes to this caliber comparison, we are essentially splitting hairs between these two rifle cartridges.
However, the 7mm-08 Remington and the 308 Winchester are both potent hunting and long-range shooting cartridges and we will take a look at the history, ballistics, and defining characteristics of both.
Remington loves their wildcat cartridges and the 7mm-08 does not disappoint. Although superior to the 308 in terms of ballistics, is it really enough? Does a 7mm bullet with its added penetration really facilitate the need to ditch the tried and true 308 for a new rifle.
Many hunters swear by the 7mm-08 and will not hear a word about any other cartridge. Though this feels a bit like confirmation bias to me as the 308 has been a force to be reckoned with in the hunting community since its release.
In our Ammo Guides Podcast, Chris and Dave take a deep dive on the 7mm-08 vs 308 debate and give you their thoughts on these two excellent hunting cartridges.
#308
#7mm08
#7mm08vs308
7mm-08 vs .308 is an interesting cartridge comparison for long range shooters. If you are looking for a great cartridge for your next hunting rifle, then you need not look further than the 308 Winchester and the 7mm-08 Remington. One was forged for battle, and the other was designed with long range shooting in mind.
Is one cartridge superior to the other? When it comes to this caliber comparison, we are essentially splitting hairs between these two rifle cartridges.
However, the 7mm-08 Remington and the 308 Winchester are both potent hunting and long-range shooting cartridges and we will take a look at the history, ballistics, and defining characteristics of both.
Remington loves their wildcat cartridges and the 7mm-08 does not disappoint. Although superior to the 308 in terms of ballistics, is it really enough? Does a 7mm bullet with its added penetration really facilitate the need to ditch the tried and true 308 for a new rifle.
Many hunters swear by the 7mm-08 and will not hear a word about any other cartridge. Though this feels a bit like confirmation bias to me as the 308 has been a force to be reckoned with in the hunting community since its release.
In our Ammo Guides Podcast, Chris and Dave take a deep dive on the 7mm-08 vs 308 debate and give you their thoughts on these two excellent hunting cartridges.
#308
#7mm08
#7mm08vs308
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