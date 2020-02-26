The Dragon Awakes

What do you think about innocent people being killed for organs? Conspiracy fact: a tiny number of Chinese people are on the official donor registry to offer their organs yet tens of thousands of organs are being sold for profit in China each year. This video speaks out against the shocking money-making racket going on inside China - arguably the world's most powerful country - and home to illegal organ harvesting on a massive scale. According to a growing body of evidence, innocent people, like Falun Gong practitioners, whose beliefs run contrary to the Chinese communist party, have been labeled as criminals and put in detention centres, labour camps and prisons across the country. Prisoners can then be killed on demand and their organs harvested for lucrative profits when rich Westerners in need of transplants travel to China looking for replacement organs. Will you turn a blind eye (like most of the world does) to this crime against humanity or join us in speaking out? Please copy and share this video with others.





CREDITS 1. 急诊室故事 第28集 Emergency room 28 Chinese drama 2015 by 武媚娘传奇 The Empress of China 2015 YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 2. Dragon green screen effects. Fire throwing Dragon. by rise of Zi YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 3. Moon Landings Hoax Proven - Cutting Room Film FOUND* Moon Missions Faked by Planet news. ga YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 4. Flat Earth Q&A Emails 93 Mark Sargent by markksargent YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 5. Police Brutality Captured on Video in Vallejo, California by Enough is Enough TV YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 6. Cupcake - Starving by Dragging Our Heels YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 7. February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria by TK Young YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 8. Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 9. Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 10. Ancient Chinese Exercise-Falun Gong by Truth Media YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 11. Chinese City Management officers beats people on the street by weibo2003 YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 12. NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 13. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 14. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)