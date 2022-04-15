This Can Help You Understand Tumor Mass Better #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇How much physical activity is occurring in the tumor cells?As it turns out there are plenty of factors you need to consider in order to SEE how a tumor moves the chair of Integrated Mathematical Onocology at Moffitt, Alexander Anderson PhD, whose work focuses on the mathematical modeling of cancer.Alexander explains that a tumor's movement isn't focused solely on its invading edge. He further details that in order to see the tumor's movement, a number of factors need to be taken into consideration, such as its nutrient gradients, chemokine gradients, as well as the tumor's dimensions.Gaining an accurate understanding on these factors may help doctors come up with more practical treatment choices for patients in the future. 🔬What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.