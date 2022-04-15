© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Can Help You Understand Tumor Mass Better #shorts
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • April 15, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/8adraZY4y9g
How much physical activity is occurring in the tumor cells?
As it turns out there are plenty of factors you need to consider in order to SEE how a tumor moves the chair of Integrated Mathematical Onocology at Moffitt, Alexander Anderson PhD, whose work focuses on the mathematical modeling of cancer.
Alexander explains that a tumor's movement isn't focused solely on its invading edge. He further details that in order to see the tumor's movement, a number of factors need to be taken into consideration, such as its nutrient gradients, chemokine gradients, as well as the tumor's dimensions.
Gaining an accurate understanding on these factors may help doctors come up with more practical treatment choices for patients in the future. 🔬
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/8adraZY4y9g
How much physical activity is occurring in the tumor cells?
As it turns out there are plenty of factors you need to consider in order to SEE how a tumor moves the chair of Integrated Mathematical Onocology at Moffitt, Alexander Anderson PhD, whose work focuses on the mathematical modeling of cancer.
Alexander explains that a tumor's movement isn't focused solely on its invading edge. He further details that in order to see the tumor's movement, a number of factors need to be taken into consideration, such as its nutrient gradients, chemokine gradients, as well as the tumor's dimensions.
Gaining an accurate understanding on these factors may help doctors come up with more practical treatment choices for patients in the future. 🔬
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.