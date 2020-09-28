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FULL INTERVIEW with Yuri Bezmenov: The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion (1984)
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Buzzand_NZ
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56 views • September 28, 2020
There is far more going on than your mainstream news outlet is telling you...and it is best you have a full understanding of the plot which has been taking place for quite some time.

Yuri Bezmenov is a name few Westerners and Americans seem familiar with today. Mr. Bezmenov was a Soviet informant and KGB operative who defected to the United States in the early 70s. In an increasingly difficult to find 1984 interview with G. Edward Griffin titled “Deception Was My Job”, he laid out the four stages of “ideological subversion” created by radical Marxists to indoctrinate and weaken nations from within.
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treasonsubversionyuri bezmenovidealogical subversioncultuaral marxism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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