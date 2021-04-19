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REMEMBER YOUR OATH: RETIRED POLICE INSPECTOR URGES USES OF DISCRETION FOR COVID ENFORCEMENT [2021-04-13] - REBEL NEWS (VIDEO)
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220 views • April 19, 2021
REMEMBER YOUR OATH: RETIRED POLICE INSPECTOR URGES USES OF DISCRETION FOR COVID ENFORCEMENT [2021-04-13] - REBEL NEWS (VIDEO)
Len Faul, a retired Toronto Police Service inspector and spokesman for Police on Guard for Thee, a collection of retired and active-duty officers, chats with David Menzies about policing during the pandemic at a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. Most police departments are split right down the middle. Half are UNCONSCIOUS to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic and violate Rights, Freedoms and Privileges of the people (these are generally the younger officers); and half are CONSCIOUS, know the Pandemic is completely Fake, and know their primary reason for existence is to protect the Rights, Freedoms and Privileges of the people (these are generally the more seasoned officers). Executive Orders are NOT laws, and they ARE NOT ENFORCEABLE by Police Officers. We are almost at a Tipping Point where more than half of humans are AWAKE and begin to push back. The Sheeple getting the jab will be eliminated from the population soon enough.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Len Faul @ Police On Guard For Thee
https://policeonguard.ca/
Rebel News
https://www.rebelnews.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Len Faul, a retired Toronto Police Service inspector and spokesman for Police on Guard for Thee, a collection of retired and active-duty officers, chats with David Menzies about policing during the pandemic at a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. Most police departments are split right down the middle. Half are UNCONSCIOUS to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic and violate Rights, Freedoms and Privileges of the people (these are generally the younger officers); and half are CONSCIOUS, know the Pandemic is completely Fake, and know their primary reason for existence is to protect the Rights, Freedoms and Privileges of the people (these are generally the more seasoned officers). Executive Orders are NOT laws, and they ARE NOT ENFORCEABLE by Police Officers. We are almost at a Tipping Point where more than half of humans are AWAKE and begin to push back. The Sheeple getting the jab will be eliminated from the population soon enough.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Len Faul @ Police On Guard For Thee
https://policeonguard.ca/
Rebel News
https://www.rebelnews.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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